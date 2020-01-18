WNS’s (WNS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has a $84.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

WNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.67.

WNS stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. The stock had a trading volume of 299,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. WNS has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WNS by 60.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in WNS by 28.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

