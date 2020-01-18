Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $26.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of WMB opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2,785.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 113,541 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 24.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

