Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 355,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after buying an additional 482,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

