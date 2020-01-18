Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $58.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

NYSE WAL opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $58.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

