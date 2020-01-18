West Coast Financial LLC Sells 7,142 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,327 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

FedEx stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.98. 1,846,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average is $157.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.