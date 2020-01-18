West Coast Financial LLC Sells 140 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.80. 594,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.29 and a twelve month high of $294.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

