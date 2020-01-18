West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Steris comprises approximately 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Steris worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,769,000 after purchasing an additional 522,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steris by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,883,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,173,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steris by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steris by 3.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,704,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,701,000 after acquiring an additional 91,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Steris by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,863,000 after acquiring an additional 91,077 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $898,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STE remained flat at $$154.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 628,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,125. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $111.37 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

