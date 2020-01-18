West Coast Financial LLC Has $10.99 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises about 2.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Teradyne worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $64,450,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 215.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 735,109 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,654,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,417,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after buying an additional 370,928 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,591,263.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders sold a total of 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of TER traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,392. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.09.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

