West Coast Financial LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the third quarter worth $12,862,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nike to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.19.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,271,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,297. The firm has a market cap of $163.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

