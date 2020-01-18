West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $157,180 in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 441.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 16.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.