Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.73. 502,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,960,000 after buying an additional 361,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,794,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,771,000 after buying an additional 61,032 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

