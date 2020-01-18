Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,314,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,700. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $127.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

