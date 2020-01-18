Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 812 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 203.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Nomura raised their target price on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.70. 12,182,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.59. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $204.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

