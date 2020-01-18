Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades PolyOne (NYSE:POL) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $42.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on POL. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of POL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. 918,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PolyOne will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PolyOne by 3,010.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in PolyOne by 202.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 151,357 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PolyOne by 12.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 176,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyOne in the third quarter valued at about $8,242,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

