Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Navistar International from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.68.

Shares of NYSE:NAV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. 265,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navistar International will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 1,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 434,942 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Navistar International by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 161,778 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Navistar International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,385,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after acquiring an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,367,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

