Wells Fargo & Co Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $215.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

NYSE:CRM opened at $182.23 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $184.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.68, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,706 shares of company stock valued at $68,301,769. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

