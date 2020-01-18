Wells Fargo & Co Raises Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $100.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.64.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $68.69 and a 1 year high of $90.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Baxter International by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.