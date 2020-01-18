Wells Fargo & Co Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $80.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.93.

Albemarle stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 8.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

