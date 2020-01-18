Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

