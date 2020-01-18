Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,094,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922,522. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

