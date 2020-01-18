Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,215 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.58. 7,885,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,794. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

