Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,019,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,238. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

