Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. 5,908,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.