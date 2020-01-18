Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,579,000 after buying an additional 1,219,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after buying an additional 288,708 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 241,441 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

