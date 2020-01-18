Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 18,473,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258,121. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7758 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

