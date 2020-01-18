Welch & Forbes LLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,147 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.14% of Lincoln Electric worth $8,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 52,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.83. 156,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,360. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.57 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,319.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,786 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

