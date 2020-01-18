Welch & Forbes LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in BP by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $9,611,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in BP by 3,772.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

BP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.77. 5,809,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,129,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

