Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.75. 1,353,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,402. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.13 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.14.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

