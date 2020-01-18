Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.75 on Friday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

