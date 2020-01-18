Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 952,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 178,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 97,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $298.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.59. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $300.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

