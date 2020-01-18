Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 164.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 52.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

JOUT opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.