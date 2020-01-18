Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.40 Million Position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.23% of Matrix Service worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,223,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $577.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. Matrix Service Co has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

