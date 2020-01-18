Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.38% of Big Lots worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 73.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

