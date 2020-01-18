Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 120,065 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 120,065 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.