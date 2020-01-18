Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 1,676 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Apache by 152.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.