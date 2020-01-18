Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 873 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after buying an additional 1,073,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,791 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CVBF stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.