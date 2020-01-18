Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,348 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,409,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after acquiring an additional 336,867 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $28.19 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

