Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

