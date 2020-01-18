Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,279,000 after buying an additional 527,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,807,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,573,000 after buying an additional 1,660,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.12 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

