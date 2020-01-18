Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rudd International Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

