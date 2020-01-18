Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,803 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Manitex International by 229.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Manitex International news, CFO Laura Ruoru Yu bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,498.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Filipov bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,736 shares in the company, valued at $489,598.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $5.70 on Friday. Manitex International Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNTX shares. TheStreet downgraded Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

