Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 6,344 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.41.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

