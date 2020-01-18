Webcoin Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 72.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $64,753.00 and approximately $7,201.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $13.77 and $10.39. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.23 or 0.05627769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034646 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00127972 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,153,049 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

