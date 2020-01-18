We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stock Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,276,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,134,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,044,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KN opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.92 million. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $462,484.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,121. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KN. ValuEngine lowered Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

