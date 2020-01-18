We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 185.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 17.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 111.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 85,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.04. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

