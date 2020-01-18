We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 2,474 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

