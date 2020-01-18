We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.10% of Mistras Group worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mistras Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mistras Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MG opened at $13.71 on Friday. Mistras Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $382.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $192.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.10 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MG. Maxim Group began coverage on Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

