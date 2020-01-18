We Are One Seven LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.9% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $38.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

