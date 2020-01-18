We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Square by 13,789.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 146,578 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Square by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

SQ opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,469.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,743 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.