We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $225.89 on Friday. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $226.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Raymond James began coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.21.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.